Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $12.45 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,000. Moderna accounts for 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $975,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,562 shares of company stock worth $73,433,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.75.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.19. 391,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,634,530. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $342.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of 257.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

