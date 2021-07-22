Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 82,476 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,476 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Cinemark worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $20,778,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 394.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

