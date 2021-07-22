Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 359.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Alleghany worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y stock opened at $662.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $688.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $486.49 and a twelve month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.