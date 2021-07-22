Holocene Advisors LP Buys 17,795 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 373,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXC opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.80. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

