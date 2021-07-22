Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of The Chemours as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. CWM LLC raised its position in The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Chemours by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

