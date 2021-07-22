Holocene Advisors LP Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 177.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 60,153 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Gentex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.55. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

