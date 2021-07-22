Holocene Advisors LP Increases Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of iRobot worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

