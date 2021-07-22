Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 197,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $926,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,527,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,313,000 after buying an additional 447,314 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $2,748,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of RDN opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.