Holocene Advisors LP Sells 822,645 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 822,645 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,738,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.41.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.63. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.