home24 (ETR:H24) Stock Price Up 3.2%

home24 SE (ETR:H24)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €15.81 ($18.60) and last traded at €15.61 ($18.36). Approximately 103,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.12 ($17.79).

H24 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $453.43 million and a P/E ratio of -33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.08.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

