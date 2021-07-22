Homeros (HMR) Price Hits $0.0466 on Major Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and $4.74 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Homeros

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

