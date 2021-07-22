HOMIHELP (HOMI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $50.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $50.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.81 or 0.00850160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMI is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.