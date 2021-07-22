Homrich & Berg Acquires 2,418 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.98. The stock had a trading volume of 137,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,339 shares of company stock valued at $52,513,095. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.