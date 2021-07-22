Homrich & Berg Acquires 8,324 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth $83,148,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 63,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,233. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

