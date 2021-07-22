Homrich & Berg Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,897,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,313,046 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

