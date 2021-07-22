Homrich & Berg Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 75,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,665 shares of company stock worth $7,244,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

