Homrich & Berg Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,761. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

