Homrich & Berg Boosts Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 211.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,212 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned 0.16% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 136,523 shares of company stock worth $2,126,550. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.97. 643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,445. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

