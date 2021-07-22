Homrich & Berg Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,661,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. 18,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,281. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

