Homrich & Berg Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 9.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 70.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Comcast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,359,112. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $263.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

