Homrich & Berg Buys 1,025 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.63. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,858. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.70 and a twelve month high of $106.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

