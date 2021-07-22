Homrich & Berg Buys 10,732 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 99,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,098. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

