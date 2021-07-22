Homrich & Berg Buys 980 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.45.

Shares of TXN traded down $9.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.38. The company had a trading volume of 284,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,382. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.