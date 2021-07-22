Homrich & Berg Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Homrich & Berg lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 0.3% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Homrich & Berg owned 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.86. 16,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,780. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

