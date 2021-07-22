Homrich & Berg Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. S&T Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.92. 125,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,821. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

