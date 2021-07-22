Homrich & Berg Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,486. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

