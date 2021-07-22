Homrich & Berg Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.75. The company had a trading volume of 96,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.08. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $397.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,591,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,991,425. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

