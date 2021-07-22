Homrich & Berg Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Target were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $4,276,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 210.9% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Target by 2.6% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Target by 75.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Target by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.57. 39,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.25. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $256.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

