Homrich & Berg Has $48.80 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $48,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after acquiring an additional 187,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

HD traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.69. 52,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,201. The company has a market cap of $348.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

