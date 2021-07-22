Homrich & Berg Has $6.42 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.41. 29,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

