Homrich & Berg Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,842 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after buying an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,192,000 after buying an additional 234,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,135,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,313. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

