Homrich & Berg Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 10.9% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Homrich & Berg owned 0.75% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $421,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $157.84. 24,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $158.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

