Homrich & Berg Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $400.02. 126,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $293.30 and a twelve month high of $402.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

