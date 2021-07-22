Homrich & Berg Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

