Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,709,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,869,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $405,918,000 after acquiring an additional 98,822 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.49. 44,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,283. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $161.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

