Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Sets New 1-Year High at $234.25

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $234.25 and last traded at $233.12, with a volume of 144204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

