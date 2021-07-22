Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,051 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Hookipa Pharma worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $205.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.