HOQU Market Capitalization Hits $363,021.52 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. HOQU has a market cap of $363,021.52 and approximately $940,377.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

