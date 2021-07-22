Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.59.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.