Hord Price Reaches $0.0920 on Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $106,095.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00143731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,643.26 or 0.99992959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,288,592 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.