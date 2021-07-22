Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,610 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $722,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $12.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

