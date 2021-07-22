Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 31.9% Higher Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $192,270.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00105226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00141642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,342.75 or 1.00146674 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.