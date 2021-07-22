Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Up 0.6%

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 99.70 ($1.30). 35,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 317,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.10 ($1.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.88. The firm has a market cap of £115.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.56.

About Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

