Hound Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGCAU. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

NGCAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 3,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

