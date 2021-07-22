Hound Partners LLC Buys Shares of 90,812 RH (NYSE:RH)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,178,000. RH comprises approximately 2.6% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.43% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $667.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,264. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $659.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. RH has a 52 week low of $277.02 and a 52 week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

