Hound Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,973,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,729,000.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:FOREU remained flat at $$10.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.