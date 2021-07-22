Hound Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 722,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,199,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.29. 152,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $293.30 and a 12-month high of $402.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.