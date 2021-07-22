Hound Partners LLC Purchases 324,526 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,526 shares during the period. Vapotherm accounts for about 2.4% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned about 8.19% of Vapotherm worth $50,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 17,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

VAPO traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

