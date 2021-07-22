Hound Partners LLC Purchases New Position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MACQU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

MACQU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

