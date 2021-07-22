Hound Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $3,015,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $1,346,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $9,190,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $10,050,000.

Shares of ATVCU stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

